“It’s not a deal that is going to happen” – Chelsea handed transfer boost as journalist rules out PL side’s swoop for £80m forward

Chelsea have been handed some good news in their pursuit of Wilfried Zaha, after journalist Dominic King stated that he doesn’t think Everton will be successful in their hunt for the Ivorian.

According to the Telegraph, Frank Lampard’s side are weighing up a swoop for the Crystal Palace forward, with the Blues aiming to bag a deal that’ll see Zaha join them after they’ve served their transfer ban.

And following this, it seems the west London side have been handed a boost in their attempts to sign the attacker, after Everton’s chances of landing him were dashed by journalist King.

As per TalkSport, King, who writes for the Daily Mail, spoke on the radio this weekend about Everton’s chase for Zaha, stating that “I’ve got to be truthful and tell you what I’ve heard. I’ve heard that it’s not a deal that is going to happen.”

This comes amid a tweet from King that states the Toffees have made an offer of £52M for the Ivory Coast international, however if his words on TalkSport are anything to go off, it seems like this swoop for Zaha probably isn’t going to happen.

Everton and Wilfried Zaha: as it stands, Everton have made a bid of £52million to sign him. The indications earlier in the week were that it was going to be too expensive but a bid has been lodged ? — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) July 28, 2019

Zaha could be the player Chelsea need in order to fully fill the void left by Eden Hazard following the Belgian’s move to Real Madrid this summer.

The club have already signed Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund, however given his inexperience in the Premier League, it remains to be seen whether he’ll be able to be an adequate replacement for Hazard this season.

Palace are after around £80M for Zaha’s signature according to Sky Sports, a price tag the Blues will definitely be able to pay given the financial power the club have.

Zaha has shown during his time with Palace that he’s one of the best and most dangerous forwards currently plying their trade in the Premier League, and it’d be a huge boost for Chelsea if they were able to agree a deal for him this summer.