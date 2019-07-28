Jurgen Klopp confirms it’s “not an option” for Liverpool to loan out youngster ahead of transfer deadline

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the Reds will not be loaning out youngster Ryan Kent ahead of next month’s transfer deadline.

Klopp’s side suffered a bad 3-0 defeat to Napoli on Sunday evening, something that maybe shows the club could do with reinforcing their squad ahead of August’s transfer deadline.

And it seems like Klopp isn’t very willing to let any players leave on loan either, with one of these stars being youngster Ryan Kent.

According to journalist Neil Jones, Klopp spoke about Kent after the Napoli friendly, stating that “The time is over, I think, for loans, because of his age. The players need to find a place where they can settle. A loan is not an option.”

Klopp says Ryan Kent will not be loaned out this summer, only sold. "The time is over, I think, for loans, because of his age. The players need to find a place where they can settle. A loan is not an option." — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) July 28, 2019

Kent spent last year on loan at Rangers under LFC legend Steven Gerrard, with the youngster helping the Scottish giants secure a top-two finish in the league.

During his time at Rangers, Kent was largely used as a winger, as he bagged six goals and six assists in just 23 league outings, which means he directly contributed to a goal around once every two games.

The 22-year-old has only made one appearance for Liverpool’s first team despite having been with the club for a number of years, with the winger going out on loan multiple times during his time at Anfield.

Liverpool could do with keeping Kent this season, especially seeing as they’re options up front have been weakened following the departure of Daniel Sturridge earlier this summer.

And it seems like Klopp is thinking along the same lines if his words here are anything to go off…