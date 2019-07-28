‘Just sign him already’ – Some Liverpool fans urge club to seal transfer of Napoli star following pre-season friendly

Liverpool succumbed to a heavy 3-0 defeat to Napoli in pre-season today, as the Reds continued their preparations ahead of the new season.

Goals from Milik, Insigne, and Younes handed the Italian side a convincing win against the reigning European champions, who looked far from at their best.

The Reds’ season starts with a Community Shield clash against Man City next week, and given their performance today, it seems like Jurgen Klopp still has some work to do if he’s to get his side ready for the season opener.

Although not many LFC players had a good game today, the same can’t be said for Italian opponents Napoli.

The Serie A outfit were very impressive, with a number of their stars impressing fans with their displays against Klopp’s team.

One player who seemed to catch the eye of Liverpool fans was Insigne, who played an absolute blinder this evening.

The Italian international bagged a goal and an assist for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, as he played a huge role in their impressive win against the Reds.

And following Insigne’s display, a number of Liverpool fans have called for the club to sign the winger, a move that definitely gets our vote if his performance today is anything to go off!

Just sign insigne already #LFC — Abdulraheem Aljohani ??? ?????? (@iRa7iim) July 28, 2019

Insigne with a beauty. He always scores against us. We should sign him ? — tdavidsLFC??? (@tdavids3) July 28, 2019

Can we sign Insigne please? — Louis Hellen ? (@TheLouisHellen) July 28, 2019

Liverpool should stop playing and sign a deal with Insigne. He's the best player on the pitch rn.. — Dell's Cousin ? (@madiorrr) July 28, 2019

Can LFC just buy Insigne this season ? #LFCPreSeason#Insigne — budhy (@vanschips) July 28, 2019