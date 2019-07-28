Juventus eye sensational move for £70m Premier League star

Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus are interested in making a move for this Premier League star, the ace has been one of the league’s best performers in recent years.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Juventus are eyeing another marquee signing in midfield, Calciomercato claim that Maurizio Sarri is interested in bringing Tottenham superstar Christian Eriksen to Turin.

The Dane is one of several world class midfielders on Juventus’ shortlist, the likes of Paul Pogba, Isco and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are also options, however the ‘Old Lady’ see Eriksen as the most viable option.

The Mail understand that Tottenham are willing to sell the star for around £70m. Spurs could look to cash in this summer, Eriksen can leave on a free transfer at the end of next season.

Juventus’ midfield has been boosted by the free transfer signings of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey this summer, the Italian giants’ midfield could be unstoppable if Eriksen is added to the mix.

Eriksen dropped a massive hint earlier this month that suggested he was eyeing the exit door at Tottenham:

"I might want to try something new." Christian Eriksen has dropped hints that he wants a new challenge away from Spurs… pic.twitter.com/1xenMi1yLu — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 5, 2019

Eriksen quickly established himself as one of Tottenham’s key players after arriving from Ajax in 2013.

Before Juventus can move for the 27-year-old, Calciomercato also add that the likes of Sami Khedira, Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain will have to be offloaded.

There’s no doubt that Eriksen is one of the best players to ever grace the Premier League, the Dane has 60 league assists – the 19th highest of all time.

Eriksen has also managed to score 49 goals in his 206 Premier League appearances to date, the Ajax academy graduate is regarded as a serious set-piece threat and is a real danger with his powerful long-range strikes.

Juventus would become one of the top contenders for the Champions League with Eriksen’s signing.

Who knows former rivals Ramsey and Eriksen could help Juventus lift the long-awaited Champions League trophy that they have chased since their last triumph in the competition over 20 years ago.