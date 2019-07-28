Liverpool legend names five Reds stars who can be like new signings in 2019/20

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has named five players from Jurgen Klopp’s current squad who can make up for the club’s lack of activity in the transfer market so far this summer.

The Reds were much busier this time last year as they added Alisson, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri to their squad, but have only signed young defender Sepp van den Berg so far this summer.

While some LFC fans may be concerned at how little strengthening has gone on, Fowler believes in the approach of Klopp and has given reasons for supporters to be optimistic.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mirror, the former Liverpool striker explains that he thinks a number of players in this squad will improve in the new season.

He names Naby Keita, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joe Gomez and Adam Lallana as five who could contribute a lot more than they did last term.

It does seem fair to say that Keita in particular looks a player with the potential to contribute a lot more, while Fabinho was also initially slow to settle at the start of last season.

The other three, meanwhile, have had their problems with injuries and can be key figures if they manage to stay fit for longer stretches of the campaign.

“I understand the desperation of fans to see new faces at their club,” Fowler said.

“It has become a summer ritual – almost as interesting as the season itself – to see who can make the most dramatic, significant signing. And, when other clubs are doing big business and your club is not, then it becomes even more intense. There’s even more hysteria generated.

“If I’m a Liverpool fan, though – and you all know I am – then I think I’d sit back and trust boss Jurgen Klopp when he says that “it’s not Liverpool’s year” for a big-money signing.”

He added: “Players such as Fabinho and Naby Keita didn’t feature much until the turn of the year and will be far better for the season they have had.

“Fabinho barely played before December, but by the end of the season was one of the team’s most important players – that Barcelona miracle couldn’t have happened without him – and I can’t wait to see what he will become this season.

“Keita is similar. He was stop-start because of niggling injuries and didn’t really figure. If he can get fit – and stay fit – he will be an important player and Liverpool will be a better team.

“Add Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joe Gomez and even a fit Adam Lallana and they will be stronger. Much stronger. They only really became the team that won the Champions League in the final months of the season and they will kick on.”