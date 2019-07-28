Man City ready to active star’s £67.5M release clause as Guardiola’s side look for potential Leroy Sane replacement

Man City are reportedly ready to activate Mikel Oyarzabal’s release clause and bring him to the Etihad, as the club look for potential replacement for Leroy Sane.

According to AS, City are willing to pay the Spaniard’s release clause, which stands at €75M (£67.5m), with the club eyeing him as a possible replacement for Sane, who is wanted by Bayern Munich.

Sane going would be a big blow for City, as his presence in their side proved to be crucial last year, as they retained their Premier League title.

The German is one of the Premier League’s most dangerous and lethal attackers, and City would seriously struggle to replace him adequately if they were to lose him.

However, if they were to bring in Oyarzabal from Real Sociedad, we’re sure not too many fans would be complaining.

The Spaniard helped Spain win the U21 European Championships this summer, with the winger getting some much needed experience under his belt in the process.

Last year, the 22-year-old bagged 13 goals and four assists in La Liga, as he helped Sociedad secure a top-10 finish.

During his time with the Basque side, the Spanish international has clocked up 38 goals and 23 assists in 151 appearances, a great return for a player who is still quite young.

If City can get more than £67.5M for Sane, they can bring in a replacement for him in the form of Oyarzabal, whilst also making a bit of money in the process.