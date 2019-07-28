Man United ready to fork out £80M to seal quality transfer once Romelu Lukaku departure is finalised

Man United are ready to pay £80M to bring in England international and Leicester City star Harry Maguire once they sell Romelu Lukaku.

According to the Irish Independent, the Red Devils are prepared to meet the asking price the Foxes have for the defender, however they’re only willing to do this once they get rid of Lukaku.

The report also notes that United have already seen a £70M offer for Maguire turned down, however they are set to make an increased bid for him sooner rather than later.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, both Inter Milan and Juventus are interested in signing the Belgian international, thus if United are desperate to sell the forward, it seems like they’ll have a number of clubs queuing up for his signature.

Lukaku was in average form for United last year, as he failed to fire the Red Devils into the top four, and it seems like this failure could be his last contribution in a United shirt.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that Inter are readying an offer that totals €75M for Lukaku, and if United were to bring in a similar fee to this for the striker, they could then use that money to bring in Maguire.

#Inter are preparing new bid for Romelu Lukaku after Man Utd refused the first one: €70M + €5M add ons, talks ongoing with Manchester United ? #MUFC #Inter #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2019

Maguire is the type of signing United need in order to help solve the defensive issues that surfaced last year.

Solskjaer’s side had the worst defensive record out of any side in the top six, which was one of the main reasons why United missed out on a top four last term.

And now, it seems like they could be getting close to fixing that problem, however it’s going to have to come at a price in the form of Lukaku’s departure.