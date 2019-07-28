Manchester United star to be used in new position if CL giants complete big-money transfer swoop

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly being eyed up for a new deeper role in midfield if he completes a transfer to Real Madrid.

The France international has generally made his name as an advanced, creative-minded player, and was Man Utd’s top scorer last season with 16 goals in all competitions.

With the way Pogba plays, one wouldn’t necessarily look at him and see a player disciplined enough to protect his defence and keep things simple from deep, but that could be where he ends up.

This is because the Sun once again link the 26-year-old with a big move to Real Madrid and state that’s the role Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane has lined up for him.

It seems slightly puzzling to target such a big-name player and potentially pay so much money for him, only to then experiment with him in a new position.

Of course, it may be that Pogba has the tools to adapt to the role, but one also imagines there are already better ready-made players in that position elsewhere in Europe who may well cost a great deal less.

Tanguy Ndombele comes to mind, having shone in that kind of role for Lyon last season, establishing himself as one of the finest in the world in his position before being snapped up by Tottenham.

United fans won’t be too bothered, as many will surely now just want the Frenchman gone after an inconsistent three years at Old Trafford, while Sport link them with an exciting double deal for Bruno Fernandes and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to replace him.