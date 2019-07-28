Man City have been told to pay Nelson Semedo’s release clause if they want to bring the Barcelona defender to the Etihad ahead of next month’s deadline.

According to Sport, Guardiola’s side are interested in signing the Portuguese international ahead of next month’s transfer deadline, however if they are to sign Semedo, it seems like they’re going to have to break the bank in order to do so.

The report also notes that after City asked Barcelona about Semedo’s availability, the club were told to activate his release clause, which stands at €100M (£90M) as per AS, if they want to sign him.

Given the fact that they already have the world class Kyle Walker to choose from at right-back, City paying £90M for Semedo would be an unnecessary move from the Premier League champions.

The club also have Brazilian international Danilo as an option in that area, thus we can’t really see City forking out the money necessary to sign yet another player in that position in the form of Semedo.

Semedo has been decent for Barca since his arrival at the Nou Camp from Benfica in the summer of 2017, and if they were to get £90M for him, it’d be a great piece of business from the Blaugrana.

Given that the England transfer deadline closes on August 8th, City have just 11 more days if they are to sign Semedo, a move they definitely shouldn’t be going for in our opinion…