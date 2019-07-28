Medical tomorrow: Man United to MISS OUT on signing as target closes in on £28.8M transfer switch

Man United look set to miss out on Everton and Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye, with the player set to undergo a medical with PSG tomorrow ahead of a move.

According to journalist Loic Tanzi, Gueye is expected to undergo a medical with his new club tomorrow morning, as he closes in on a switch to the French giants.

This news will be a blow for United to hear, as L’Equipe have stated that, as translated by the Metro, the Red Devils have been linked with a move for Gueye, with the club even making a last-ditch effort to try and sign him recently ahead of his proposed €32M (£28.8M) move to PSG.

Gueye would’ve definitely been a useful signing for United to make, with his Kante-like play-style allowing Paul Pogba to play his natural, attacking game without having too much defensive responsibility.

The Senegalese international has been a consistently brilliant player for Everton during his time at Goodison Park, however now, it seems like his stint on Merseyside is coming to an end.

Idrissa Gueye vient d’arriver à Paris. Visite médicale demain matin pour le Senegalais. On est dans la toute fin de ce dossier #PSG #Mercato #RMCSport — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) July 28, 2019

Given that United are going to miss out on Gueye, it’ll be interesting to see who the club turn their attentions to next, as they look to bolster their options in the centre of the park ahead of next month’s transfer deadline.

Gueye is set to turn 30 later this year, and paying £28.8M for him would’ve been a move from United that some fans wouldn’t have been fond of, thus missing out on his signature could be a blessing in disguise.