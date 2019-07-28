Nicolas Pepe makes FINAL decision between Arsenal, Man United & Napoli and will NOT change his mind

Lille star Nicolas Pepe has reportedly made a final decision to seal a transfer to Arsenal despite also being linked with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Napoli and Inter Milan.

The 24-year-old shone in Ligue 1 last season and looks a huge statement signing by the Gunners to boost their attacking options for the season ahead.

Many Gooners will be stunned at their club’s ability to get a deal of this magnitude done ahead of their rivals, but it seems Pepe is now Emirates Stadium-bound.

Various reports have claimed the Ivory Coast international could join Arsenal in the next couple of days, and it’s now being reported that a late hijack attempt by Napoli has been unsuccessful as he informs them he won’t be changing his mind about joining Unai Emery’s side.

Ciro Venerato [@RaiSport]: “Confirmation arrives from London and Edinburgh: Pepe and his camp have not changed their minds and the decision to engage with #AFC have been communicated to Napoli. The Italian club has closed this chapter. Pepe goes to Arsenal.” — Arsènic™ (@MrArsenicTM) July 28, 2019

Pepe should prove a significant upgrade on the likes of Alex Iwobi for Arsenal, and looks a very decent alternative to Wilfried Zaha.

The Crystal Palace winger was also linked with a move to north London this summer but now looks more likely to join Chelsea or Everton instead.