Nicolas Pepe medical scheduled: Club concede they can’t beat Arsenal to transfer

Nicolas Pepe will reportedly undergo a medical to complete his big-money transfer to Arsenal some time next week.

This is according to a report from Calcio Napoli, who claim Napoli have also conceded defeat to Arsenal in this transfer battle as they cannot complete with the money the Gunners have paid for Pepe.

This is a hugely exciting development for Arsenal, who started the summer slowly with Brazilian youngster Gabriel Martinelli their only signing.

Last week, however, the club quickly announced the loan signing of Dani Ceballos and a deal to sign promising young defender William Saliba, though he’s returned to former club Saint-Etienne on loan for 2019/20.

Still, with AFC now being so strongly tipped to complete the signing of Pepe, it looks like it could end up being a hugely successful transfer window for Unai Emery and co.

The Ivory Coast international was one of the best attacking players in Europe last season and provides a much-needed upgrade on the likes of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan at the Emirates Stadium.