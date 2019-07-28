2 in, 5 out: CL giants wants fire-sale to fund transfer raids on Manchester United and Liverpool

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly making Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane his two top transfer targets this summer.

The French tactician could fund these moves with the help of five Madrid misfits being sold, with the players potentially heading for the exits named as Gareth Bale, Lucas Vazquez, Mariano Diaz, Isco and James Rodriguez, according to Don Balon.

That should give Real plenty of money to spend, and would surely help afford even expensive stars like Pogba and Mane.

It’s easy to see why the Man Utd midfielder would be a target for Zidane, who surely needs long-term replacements for ageing duo Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in that area of the pitch.

Mane, meanwhile, would help continue the rebuilding job up front as Los Blancos continue to deal with life after Cristiano Ronaldo.

Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic have joined so far this summer and look fine additions, but Mane could be another ideal purchase to help if Bale leaves.

The Senegal international was one of Liverpool’s star players last season, showing he could play for an elite super club, though of course Reds fans will be desperate to see him stay at Anfield.