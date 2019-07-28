Three reasons Paul Pogba wants to leave Man United for Real Madrid, including Jose Mourinho transfer blunder

Manchester United star Paul Pogba reportedly has three reasons for wanting to leave the club for a transfer to Real Madrid this summer.

The France international has long been linked with a move away from Old Trafford after a difficult three years in the Premier League.

And now the Daily Mirror explain his three main reasons motivating him to try to get a move to Madrid, with former Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho perhaps partly to blame.

The Mirror claim one of Pogba’s main reasons is that he’s no longer United’s highest earner since the signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in January 2018.

The Chilean joined under Mourinho and has proven a spectacular flop in his time at the club, looking nothing like the world class performer he was at Arsenal.

Ultimately, the Sanchez signing might now cost United the chance to hold on to Pogba this summer, though the Mirror mentions other factors too.

The report claims the 26-year-old also thinks he’d have a better chance of winning Ballon d’Or at the Bernabeu, while he’s also keen to avoid a long and protracted transfer saga, such as the one that took him from Juventus to MUFC in 2016.