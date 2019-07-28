Menu

‘Praying’ and ‘doesn’t look good’ – These Arsenal fans react to Lacazette being pictured in a boot following ankle injury

Arsenal fans have been left distraught after seeing Alexandre Lacazette pictured wearing a boot following his ankle injury for the Gunners this afternoon.

Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette was forced off with injury just 12 minutes into the Gunners’ Emirates Cup clash with French giants Lyon.

The star striker had to limp off the pitch against his former club and it appeared as though the star injured his ankle.

The Frenchman was replaced by promising youngster Reiss Nelson.

Arsenal fans were worried after pictures surfaced online of the ace wearing a protective ankle boot, the north London club’s fanbase will be hoping that this was just a precaution.

Lacazette was pictured sporting a boot whilst he watched his teammates from the sidelines:

Lacazette formed a fruitful strike partnership with superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last season, the former Lyon star scored 19 goals across all competitions and he played a major hand in crafting opportunities for his partner.

Aubameyang showed that he’s heading into next season full of confidence, the Gabon star opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 34th minute. Take a look at the goal here.

Check out some reaction to the star’s injury below:

Fans will be hoping that Lacazette is fit and ready for the Gunners’ Premier League opener on the road to Newcastle United.

