Real Madrid offer Modric plus €100M for superstar as club look to beat Barcelona to stunning transfer

Real Madrid are said to have submitted a huge player-plus-cash offer for Brazil and PSG superstar Neymar, as they look to beat rivals Barcelona to the forward’s signature.

Neymar has been one of the best players on the planet for quite some time now, and it’s clear for all to see why both Barca and Real are in the hunt for him this summer.

As per Don Balon, Barcelona are in the hunt for Neymar, with the Blaugrana even ready to submit a player-plus-cash offer for the Brazilian.

However, it seems like rivals Real are ahead of Barca in the race for Neymar, as a more recent report from Don Balon states that Los Blancos have already offered Modric plus €100M in an attempt to seal the winger’s signature.

Given that Neymar is one of the best players in the world, and could easily win the Ballon D’Or in the near future, we think PSG should all they can to make sure they keep ahold of him this summer.

Modric is to turn 34 this year, and we don’t think it’d be wise for PSG to accept an offer that includes him, especially seeing as they’d still only get €100M in order to buy a suitable replacement for Neymar.

The Croatian looked past it last term, and we seriously struggle to see how he would fit into their midfield, especially considering that they already have the likes of Marco Verratti, Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler and Ander Herrera to choose from.