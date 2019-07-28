Arsenal working to clinch smart transfer of £36m-rated star to fix problem position

Arsenal are reportedly interested in securing the transfer of £36million-rated Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, possibly on a two-year loan deal.

The Italy international has been linked several times with Premier League clubs, having been a rumoured target for the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea in the past.

However, it now looks as though it will be between Arsenal and Roma for his signature, and that the Gunners will most likely move for him on an initial loan with the option to buy.

La Juve valuta Rugani 40mln. L'Arsenal cercherà di prenderlo in prestito visto il limitato budget a disposizione. Una possibile uscita nel reparto difensivo però è legata alle condizioni di Chiellini, che ha già iniziato la sua stagione con un infortunio (Corriere Torino) — Juventus Fans (@juventusfans) July 28, 2019

This could be a smart move by AFC during a summer in which they have a limited transfer budget, with £27m of that going on signing William Saliba before loaning him back to Saint-Etienne for the season.

Rugani could be ideal to come in and strengthen Unai Emery’s defence straight away, with upgrades surely needed on the likes of Shkodran Mustafi, while Laurent Koscielny’s future at the Emirates Stadium looks in real doubt.