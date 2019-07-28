Sir Alex Ferguson believes that this star has the ability to solve Manchester United’s midfield problems, the ace’s performances last season were phenomenal.

According to The Sun, former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is urging current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign 24-year-old Aston Villa star John McGinn this summer.

The report claims that Villa value the tireless midfielder at around £50m.

Regardless of who else is on United’s shortlist to boost their midfield ranks, nothing can beat Sir Alex’s seal of approval.

Red Devils legend Ferguson is reportedly close friends with McGinn’s grandad Jack, Jack is the former chairman of Scottish giants Celtic and was also the president of the Scottish Football Association.

McGinn is relentless with his efforts in midfield and he could be exactly what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to fire United back to the top in the near future.

The Red Devils are in need of a major midfield boost this summer, McGinn is the hard-working and passionate player that has what it takes to get United’s midfielders into gear.

Solskjaer’s current crop of midfielders were largely underwhelming last season, superstar Paul Pogba still hasn’t managed to find some consistency with his performances for the Manchester outfit.

Former Chelsea star Nemanja Matic looks out of his depth as he struggles to contend with the athletic, tireless midfielder of modern day football.

Last summer’s marquee signing – Fred, looks like the newest addition to a long list of expensive flops for the Red Devils in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

As well as the below-par performances, United have lost Ander Herrera from their midfield contingent, the Spaniard joined PSG on a free transfer.

McGinn showed what’s he’s capable of with this sensational solo goal for Aston Villa in their pre-season friendly against Charlton earlier today:

We've certainly brought the style this week. Exciting times ahead!#AVFC pic.twitter.com/6slbCePqj1 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 27, 2019

McGinn’s style of play would be a perfect fit in Solskjaer’s system, the Scotland international is an exceptional dribbler of the ball and has a preference to play the ball across the ground.

McGinn scored seven goals and provided nine assists in 43 Championship appearances last season.