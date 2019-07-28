One of Real Madrid’s fringe first-team stars is eyeing an immediate exit from the Santiago Bernabeu after learning that he isn’t part of Zinedine Zidane’s plans.

According to Spanish television channel El Chiringuito, Real Madrid forward Mariano is eyeing an immediate exit from Los Blancos.

El Chiringuito understand that the star has agreed terms with Monaco over a move and the French giants are left to agree a fee with the Spanish giants.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claim that Mariano is out of favour with manager Zinedine Zidane, the Spaniard is the only fully fit outfield player that hasn’t featured for Madrid in pre-season.

With Mariano otherwise resigned to a place in the stands to watch from the sidelines, the attacker is now open to a move to get his career back on track.

Mundo Deportivo understand that Madrid value the ace at around €20m, it’s claimed that Monaco – as well as Italian giants Roma and Inter Milan, are interested in the striker’s services.

Mariano barely featured for Madrid last season, making just 19 appearances across all competitions – most of which coming off the bench, the 25-year-old scored only four goals last term.

The ace only returned to Madrid last summer, according to BBC Sport, Florentino Perez’s side parted with €22m to secure the ace’s return from Lyon.

Mariano’s suitors will be will be hoping to tap into the version of the attacker that was displayed during his short stint in France, Mariano scored 18 league goals for Lyon.

Mariano has scored 81 goals in his entire career, the bulk of these have come for Real Madrid’s B and C teams.

At just 25 years of age, Mariano has the time to develop himself into a quality player for a side in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Zidane will be keen on reinvesting proceeds from Mariano’s sale into new signings for his squad.

The Frenchman has completed a major overhaul of his team this summer and could still be eyeing some important missing pieces to help Madrid return to the top.