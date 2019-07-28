Chelsea have taken the lead against Reading in today’s pre-season friendly after Brazilian ace Kenedy scored with a superb long-range effort for the Blues.

Kenedy fired Chelsea into the lead in the 42nd minute of today’s clash, Kenedy fired a speculative long-range strike towards goal. The Brazilian’s effort flew into the bottom corner after a deflection off a Reading defender.

Kenedy will be hoping to establish himself as an important first-team player for the Blues next season, the 23-year-old has just returned to Stamford Bridge after spending the last 18 months on loan at Newcastle United.

Check out Kenedy’s superb strike below:

Gaollll Che 2-1 rea

Kennedy Bending it like Beckham pic.twitter.com/jAWFUUYcpI — Blue Is The Color (@_piensky) July 28, 2019

Kenedy’s versatility could make him a very useful player for Frank Lampard next season.