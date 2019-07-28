Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne rounded off a lovely counter-attack for Carlo Ancelotti’s side with a wonderful finish against Liverpool this afternoon.

In the 16th minute of today’s clash, Napoli defended well to launch a frightening counter-attack opportunity against Liverpool.

Belgian superstar Dries Mertens launched an insane pass to set Insigne on his way to scoring, the Italian beat Reds defender Joel Matip before curling the ball into the bottom corner with a lovely finish.

Take a look at Insigne’s lovely effort below:

Lorenzo Insigne is criminally underrated, considered how long he’s been an absolute baller for Napoli .. pic.twitter.com/WKfJv2nUDC — LFC (@RockyKlopp) July 28, 2019

Liverpool’s pre-season form has been worrying, the Reds have failed to win against every serious opposition they have faced this summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s side may need to dip into the transfer market to boost their squad ahead of next season.