Chelsea wonderkid Mason Mount has scored a quick-fire double to blast the Blues into a 4-2 lead against Reading in today’s pre-season friendly.

Highly-rated attacking midfielder Mason Mount demonstrated his impressive goalscoring talents for Chelsea this afternoon, the 20-year-old scored a quick-fire double for the Blues against Championship side Reading.

In the 57th minute of the clash Mount fired Chelsea back into the lead after picking up the ball on the edge of the box and firing a shot into the back of the net.

Mount extended the Blues’ lead less than three minutes later, Michy Batshuayi deflected the ball into the ace’s path after a shocking error from Reading goalkeeper Sam Walker.

Mount was left free to fire the ball into the back of the net from six yards out.

Take a look at Mount’s first goal of the day below:

Gaolllll

Chel 3-2 Rea Mason mount goal pic.twitter.com/N3L5ZPEe42 — Blue Is The Color (@_piensky) July 28, 2019

Check out Mount’s second goal to make it 4-2:

Goalll mason mount

Che 4-2 Rea pic.twitter.com/HSA79xnS7O — Blue Is The Color (@_piensky) July 28, 2019

Mount could be a crucial player for Chelsea next season.