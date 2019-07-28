Creative midfielder Ross Barkley has just scored a sensational free-kick to equalise for Chelsea in their pre-season friendly against Championship side Reading.

Barkley’s effort was superb, the strike from around 30 yards out flew into the top corner.

Check out the England international’s stunning free-kick below:

Barkley has looked very impressive in pre-season for the Blues, the Everton academy graduate could be a major player for Frank Lampard next season.