Liverpool’s penultimate pre-season friendly ended with disappointment, the Reds were outclassed and outworked by Italian side Napoli in a 3-0 defeat.

Jurgen Klopp opted for a strong lineup against Carlo Ancelotti’s side, the Reds fielded arguably their strongest team – if you ignore the absences of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Alisson, who have all been granted an extended breaks because of their international duty this summer.

Napoli attacker Lorenzo Insigne was the star performer this afternoon, the Italy international looked sensational for the Naples outfit and he proved himself as one of Europe’s standout attackers.

The 28-year-old opened the scoring for the Azzurri with a fine finish after a lovely counter-attack. Take a look here.

Liverpool did look slightly rejuvenated once their young stars, including new signing Harvey Elliott, were introduced to the game.

Ancelotti was once again the mastermind behind stopping Liverpool’s flying full-backs, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, from having an impact on the game.

Take a look at some reaction to Liverpool’s unflattering performance:

Did we win any game yet since ucl victory? How poor we are. — AnfieldBiker (@AtheistRB1) July 28, 2019

Sign someone or we’re finishing 4rth — FineFirmino (@Fine_Firmino) July 28, 2019

Not sugar coating things it’s not looking good fi the start of the season this. — fuckyou.com (@fuckyoucom12) July 28, 2019

Sign a player — ? (@FourRoIe) July 28, 2019

Well if we get any injuries we’re fucked — Name cannot be blank (@moonwavez) July 28, 2019

I know you’re seeing this klopp, just sign someone creative please — umesh (@UMLFC_) July 28, 2019

Zzzzzz! Bored of hearing our squad is good enough and we don’t need to spend! It’s clear as day we do need too so go out and do it already! Thought we wanted to win the league?? @PeterMooreLFC @John_W_Henry — Lee Davis PA (@LeeFHT) July 28, 2019

Fantastic squad depth we have. Genius idea to not spend any money. Zero Ambition. — Luke (@Gatt_Luke) July 28, 2019

this preseason is worrying me. something wrong — Grasma_fa (@FaGrasma) July 28, 2019

Terrible game and terrible performance.

Not good enough, pre season or not. — Klopp on (@Kopitekav) July 28, 2019

Unacceptable speed some money — Tim (@timmounce) July 28, 2019

Fans could call for some signings as the Reds hope to mount a serious challenge against Manchester City for the Premier League title.