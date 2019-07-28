Menu

‘Worrying’ and ‘sign someone’ – These Liverpool fans react to ’embarrassing’ performance vs Napoli

Liverpool’s penultimate pre-season friendly ended with disappointment, the Reds were outclassed and outworked by Italian side Napoli in a 3-0 defeat.

Jurgen Klopp opted for a strong lineup against Carlo Ancelotti’s side, the Reds fielded arguably their strongest team – if you ignore the absences of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Alisson, who have all been granted an extended breaks because of their international duty this summer.

Napoli attacker Lorenzo Insigne was the star performer this afternoon, the Italy international looked sensational for the Naples outfit and he proved himself as one of Europe’s standout attackers.

The 28-year-old opened the scoring for the Azzurri with a fine finish after a lovely counter-attack. Take a look here.

Liverpool did look slightly rejuvenated once their young stars, including new signing Harvey Elliott, were introduced to the game.

Ancelotti was once again the mastermind behind stopping Liverpool’s flying full-backs, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, from having an impact on the game.

Take a look at some reaction to Liverpool’s unflattering performance:

Fans could call for some signings as the Reds hope to mount a serious challenge against Manchester City for the Premier League title.

