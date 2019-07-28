Manager provides update on major potential Chelsea transfer

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has provided an update of sorts on the Wilfried Zaha transfer situation as he’s linked with Chelsea and others.

Zaha has been a stand-out performer for Palace for a number of seasons now, but it seems he could be on his way out to a bigger club in the near future.

A recent report from the Telegraph surprisingly linked the 26-year-old with Chelsea, who could join Arsenal and Everton in the running for the player.

This would be a fine move by the Blues to help replace Eden Hazard after his summer departure to Real Madrid, though the piece claims Zaha would only join once their transfer ban ends.

This could, however, put them in a strong position to beat Arsenal and Everton to the signing as CPFC would no doubt love to keep hold of their star forward for a little longer.

Hodgson, however, has said talks are ongoing between Zaha and the club, and that he’s not particularly involved in any of it.

“He’s dealing with the chairman at the moment,” Hodgson is quoted by the Metro.

“The chairman’s his link, they get on very well and know each other very well. Most of what’s going on with Wilfried is going on between him and the chairman and I can’t enlighten you at all.

“I know what you know. I know it through reading on your websites or in newspapers.”