Bid made: Club launch £55m offer to rival Arsenal and Chelsea for major transfer

Everton have reportedly launched a stunning £55million offer to Crystal Palace for the transfer of Wilfried Zaha, also a target for Arsenal and Chelsea.

This update on the long-running Zaha transfer saga comes from Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol, who states it’s a straightforward £55m cash offer from Everton, with no players included in the deal.

Everton have made £55m bid to Crystal Palace for Wilfried Zaha. No players involved. Just £55m — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 28, 2019

The Ivory Coast international would be a superbly ambitious signing by the Toffees, but it remains to be seen if this bid will be enough to persuade Palace to sell.

Zaha has also notably been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea, and has an £80m price tag at Selhurst Park, according to the Telegraph.

The 26-year-old may well feel Everton does not represent enough of a step up for him either, but fans of the Merseyside giants will no doubt be thrilled to see their club competing with the big boys for top talent.

It remains to be seen how bothered Arsenal or Chelsea would be if Zaha were to move to Goodison Park, with the Gunners seemingly set to sign a similar player in Nicolas Pepe instead, according to BBC Sport, while Chelsea cannot register players now anyway due to their transfer ban.