Zidane hands Man United transfer boost as he asks Real Madrid to sell Red Devils transfer target

Man United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Luka Modric, after Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane asked the club to get rid of the Croatian this summer.

Modric had a very below-par campaign for Los Blancos last term, a factor that coincided with the club themselves having an awful season as well.

And now, following this, it looks like manager Zidane has had enough of the Ballon D’Or winner, as Don Balon are noting that the Frenchman has asked president Florentino Perez to get rid of the midfielder this summer.

And this will come as good news for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United, as Diario Gol are noting that the Red Devils, as well as numerous other clubs, are interested in landing the player’s signature.

Last year, Modric managed just three goals and six assists from midfield, as he failed to help Real be competitive in the La Liga title race.

The Spanish giants finished a whopping 19 points behind fierce rivals Barcelona in the league, with their performances in the Copa Del Rey and Champions League also disappointing.

Modric is set to turn 34 later this year, and we can assume that he’ll want a pretty hefty wage if he were to leave Real this summer, one that may not be worth United forking out given that he’s quickly approaching the end of his career.

However, if the Red Devils do really want the Croat, it seems like they’ve been given a big boost in their pursuit of him by Zidane.