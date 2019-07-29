Manchester United transfer target Harry Maguire is urging Leicester City to force through a move to Old Trafford for him.

According to the Sun, Maguire wants Leicester to force through his potential transfer to the Red Devils, who were in negotiations with each other last night regarding a deal for the England international.

The report also notes that Leicester value Maguire at around £85M, with the player himself convinced that the club’s vice-chairman is being picky regarding a deal with United for Maguire.

Maguire would be a great signing for United to make, however seeing as there’s just over a week left of the summer transfer window for English clubs, it seems like Solskjaer’s side are going to have to get a move on if they’re to bring Maguire to Old Trafford.

A very recent report from the Mirror states that United are ready to go up to £70M in a deal for Maguire, a total that is still a fair way off of the valuation Leicester have for the player.

Maguire is brilliant on the ball, and is more than comfortable playing out from the back, thus it’s easy to see why United are so determined to sign him this summer.

The England ace has been excellent for Leicester these past few years, with the defender even playing a key role in the Three Lions’ run to the World Cup semi finals in 2018.

United’s defence were consistently poor last term, and despite having already added Aaron Wan-Bissaka to their ranks, the club will still need to add to their options at the back if they are to have a more successful season than they did last year.