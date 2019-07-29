Arsenal close in on signing of World Cup winning star

Following a summer of frustration there looks like there could be more great news for Arsenal fans in the transfer window. According to reports, Sami Khedira is close to making the move to Arsenal.

A tweet for Adriano Del Monte has claimed Arsenal are close to completing the move of Sami Khedira from Juventus on a free transfer.

? Juventus selling spree begins: • Moise Kean close to Everton move!

€40m • Sami Khedira close to Arsenal switch!

Free pic.twitter.com/z3aMHbVumi — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) July 29, 2019

The 32 year-old German would bring vast experience to the Arsenal midfield and could be a composed presence next to Granit Xhaka. The highly decorated German can count the Champions League, the World Cup and multiple league titles from different countries to his name.

Juventus have often shown in the past they will let a player leave for free if they came through the youth system or were signed on a free transfer. This happened with Claudio Marchisio last year and looks set to happen again with Khedira.

Although Khedira turned 32 earlier in the year, he should still be able to play at a high level for another two or three years. Arsenal often look like they could do with an experienced head in midfield to help keep things together, and Khedira would absolutely provide this should he sign.