Arsenal fans boo Shkodran Mustafi during Emirates Cup clash against Lyon

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi was given a less than warm reception when he came on as a substitute in the club’s match against Lyon at the Emirates yesterday.

Mustafi was one of the three players that came on for Arsenal in the 70th minute, the other two being loan signing Dani Ceballos and Gabiel Martinelli.

However, the German defender was met with boos from Arsenal supporters. This wasn’t the first time Mustafi was booed during the pre-season as he was also booed while coming on as a substitute during the Gunners’ first pre-season fixture against Colorado Rapids. Then, he wore the captain’s armband upside down.

And things became even worse for the 27-year old as just minutes after he came on, Lyon striker Moussa Dembele scored to give the Ligue 1 club a 2-1 lead over the Gunners. Mustafi was seen shouting offside as Dembele shot past Bernd Leno.

Fans have mixed reactions on Mustafi on Twitter. Many criticised the German for his performance against Lyon. One user named @clockendchigz wrote: “Problem with mustafi is he’s too slow and positioning is poor.” Another user named @dukefola wrote: “We prefer when a player makes a rash challenge even intentionally and get booked honestly rather than one who raises his hands for offside when more than ever without trying to defend and leaving spaces exposed. Mustafi has always been a highlight and never gonna change tbh.”

There were many who defended Mustafi’s decision to shout for offside. One user named @andrewv9182 wrote: “Offside is offside. VAR disallows that goal – non story. If it was about Mustafi playing offside when the guy is onside then that’s another story.” Another user named @ArsenalHomerton wrote: “Mustafi was calling for offside because it was offside.”

Arsenal are in dire need of defensive reinforcements as Koscielny wants to leave while Mustafi has been very poor for a while now. The Gunners signed centre-back William Saliba who will spend the 2019/20 season on loan at Saint-Etienne.

Arsenal have two pre-season matches left against Angers and Barcelona before they star their Premier League campaign against Newcastle United.

