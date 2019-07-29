Shock as dead body found at home of Arsenal star Mohamed Elneny

A dead body has been found at the home of Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny back in his native Egypt.

According to a shocking report from the BBC, it seems a man was trying to steal something from Elneny’s house, resulting in him being electrocuted and killed.

Elneny is said to have been informed after his father discovered the body in his son’s villa, just north of Cairo.

The Gunners ace has been at the Emirates Stadium since joining from Basel in 2016, and spent this summer representing Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

This, however, is a disturbing piece of news for the player ahead of the start of the new club season.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be relieved that Elneny is alright and that no one else was hurt in this incident.