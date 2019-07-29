Video: Brave Barcelona fan pops up to troll Real Madrid crowd during Atletico Madrid friendly thrashing

A very brave Barcelona fan popped up in the Real Madrid section during their friendly defeat at the hands of rivals Atletico Madrid.

Watch below as this guy in a Barca top holds up a Lionel Messi shirt and shows it around to the supporters surrounding him, who respond by throwing drinks and other things at him.

A Barcelona fan was in the stands during the pre-season friendly between Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid and he was doing the Messi celebration. This is absolutely brilliant ?? pic.twitter.com/VZW7TSlXIh — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) July 29, 2019

This was not a happy evening for Real supporters, who watched their side torn apart by Atletico in a humiliating 7-3 score-line.

So to then have to put up with this kind of trolling from a fan of another of their major rivals would really have rubbed salt into the wound.