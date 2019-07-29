Barcelona in ‘advanced negotiations’ with Russian giants over transfer of €40M Blaugrana star

Zenit’s president has confirmed that the Russian giants are in ‘advanced talks’ with Barcelona regarding a deal for Brazilian winger Malcom.

Malcom struggled to make an impact last year, as he failed to nail down a first team spot with the Blaugrana following a summer move from French side Bordeaux.

And now, it seems like the winger’s time with the Spanish giants could be coming to an end this summer if these words from Zenit’s president are anything to go off.

According to Marca, Zenit’s president has been speaking about Malcom, stating that “the negotiations with Barcelona for Malcolm are advanced and are going through a very active and decisive phase”.

The report also notes that Barca want around €40M for Malcom’s signature, a fair price to pay for a player of his potential.

Although his first season at the Nou Camp didn’t exactly go to plan, Malcom did manage to show exactly what he’s all about during his time in France.

The 22-year-old bagged 12 goals and seven assists in the league for the Ligue 1 outfit, form that saw him earn a move to Barca in the summer of 2018.

Given that they’ve just signed Antoine Griezmann, it seems like Malcom may found himself even more out-of-favour at Barca this term, thus a move away from the club could be what the player needs to get his career back on track.

And it looks as if a move away is edging closer for the winger if this recent report is anything to go off…