Manchester United contact agent over forward transfer after major development

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly both contacted the agent of Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder over a potential transfer.

The French forward is claimed to have just rejected a big-money move to the Chinese Super League as his future hangs in the balance, according to L’Equipe.

Additional information from Marca states both Man Utd and PSG have been in touch with Ben Yedder’s agent about a possible swoop, though neither of these clubs have approached Sevilla directly.

It remains to be seen what will happen next with Ben Yedder, but he seems a fine solution up front for United if they can get him.

As noted by Marca, the Red Devils could be about to see Romelu Lukaku leave Old Trafford, and Ben Yedder would be a quality replacement.

It was claimed earlier in the summer by La Colina de Nervion that the player had already agreed personal terms on a move to United, though this never amounted to anything.

Additional information from Sport Witness has previously claimed the 28-year-old has a release clause worth around £36million, which could make him a real bargain for MUFC or other top clubs.

It looks like good news that Ben Yedder won’t be heading to China, and United will no doubt be hoping to take advantage of this development.