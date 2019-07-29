Bid made: Premier League side submit £55M+ offer for Chelsea target as club look to beat Blues to transfer

Everton have made an offer of £55M plus the services of two of their players for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, who’s also said to be wanted by Chelsea.

Stories about Zaha’s future with Palace have been rife this summer, with numerous reports linking him with a move away from Selhurst Park.

And it seems like there are one or two clubs who are interested in securing the Ivorian’s signature, especially if recent reports are to be believed.

According to a piece from the Telegraph, Frank Lampard’s Chelsea are weighing up a swoop for the former Man United winger that’ll see him join the club once their transfer ban has been served.

However, it looks like the Blues face some pretty serious competition in the race to sign the player, as Sky Sports are stating that Everton have offered £55M plus the services of Cenk Tosun and James McCarthy for Zaha.

It’ll be interesting to see if Palace end up accepting this offer for their star man Zaha, and if that happens, whether the Toffees will be able to get a deal over the line in time ahead of next month’s deadline.

Zaha is one of the best attackers in the Premier League, and Everton would be adding a great player to their squad if they were able to sign him this summer.

Will Marco Silva’s side end up being successful in their pursuit of Zaha? We can guarantee Chelsea won’t be hoping so!