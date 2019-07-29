Celtic poach England youth star from Premier League giants

Traditionally we expect to see the English Premier League clubs poaching young talent from other countries for their youth systems. According to reports, Celtic have bucked this trend and have managed to entice Tobi Oluwayemi to join them from Spurs.

A story in The Daily Record has reported that Celtic have signed Tobi Oluwayemi from Spurs on a three year deal.

The youngster plays in goals and has been capped at youth level by England. Interestingly he has played with new teammate Karamoko Dembele in the English youth teams.

The Daily Record also report that Celtic are keeping an aye on English academy teams in their search for new players. They made a similar move to sign Armstrong Oko-Flex from Arsenal last season and the youngster was involved in some first team squads towards the end of last season.

Oluwayemi had been speaking about his excitement of making the move to Glasgow. He said: “I know Karamoko very well and he has told me all about Celtic, the size of the club, the great supporters and the club’s tradition for giving young players an opportunity.”

He went on to say: “I am very excited about this move and I will be working hard, giving everything to the club to progress and make the most of this great opportunity.”

He is unlikely to push for a first team spot immediately due to the presence of Craig Gordon and Scott Bain, however there’s no obvious third choice keeper after Dorus De Vries left in the summer. An injury could see the young star involved in the first team squad sooner rather than later.