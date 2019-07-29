Frank Lampard makes decision on Chelsea star eyed for potential Barcelona transfer

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard appears to have made it clear he’s decided he wants to keep Willian at the club amid transfer links with Barcelona.

The Brazil international has perhaps not been at his absolute best for the last couple of seasons, with the Blues perhaps now looking to be at the point where they could do well to cash in on the player.

It was recently claimed by the Sun that Lampard was set to make a decision on Willian as Barcelona hovered for a potential transfer swoop.

Speaking after Chelsea beat Reading in a pre-season friendly, Lampard discussed the futures of Willian and fellow winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

As quoted by the Metro, the CFC boss made it clear he viewed Willian as part of his plans, so he’ll surely now be hoping the 30-year-old can be kept around.

‘I know the club are talking to him [Willian]. Willian and Callum are both players I want in my squad,’ he said.

Willian joined Chelsea while Lampard was still playing for the club, arriving in the summer of 2013 and playing a key role in helping the west London giants to Premier League title victories in 2014/15 and 2016/17.