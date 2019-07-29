Manchester United still have plenty to do to complete £70m transfer with deadline looming

Manchester United reportedly still have plenty to do to seal the potential £70million transfer of Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes.

That’s according to a report from i News, who explain that the Red Devils remain some way off a deal for Fernandes despite some talk of a £70m move being close.

This is a similar claim to one made yesterday by the Express, who cast doubt on whether Man Utd could get the Portugal international in before the transfer deadline.

It seems i News are slightly more positive on the saga, however, suggesting United are optimistic about their hopes of eventually landing Fernandes.

United fans will surely be hoping the 24-year-old does eventually join, with his form last season showing he could be a terrific signing for most top clubs.

It’s also worth noting Fernandes appeared in an emotional state at the end of Sporting Lisbon’s game against Valencia.

This came as Correio da Manha, as translated by Sport Witness, claimed it may well have been the player’s final appearance for his current club.