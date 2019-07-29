Leicester City star James Maddison has seemingly revealed why his teammate Harry Maguire missed training today amid reports linking him to Man United.

According to a recent report from the Irish Independent, United are ready to meet Maguire’s £80M asking price and bring him to Old Trafford once they’ve gotten rid of Romelu Lukaku.

And following this news, journalist Laurie Whitwell confirmed earlier today that Maguire didn’t turn up to Leicester training after calling in sick, whilst talks with United over a possible transfer continued.

Harry Maguire has called in sick at Leicester and will miss training today. Talks over potential move to #mufc continue. More at @MailSport #lcfc — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) July 29, 2019

And amongst all of this, it looks like his teammate Maddison has revealed that exact reason as to why the England international failed to make Foxes training today.

As seen in the tweet below, Maddison has stated that Maguire didn’t come to training due to him genuinely being ill, although the midfielder did put it across in a rather unserious manner!

Now, it would be strange for Maddison to lie about something likes this, thus we believe the England ace’s reason as to why Maguire failed to report to Leicester training this morning.

However, we’re sure some United fans will still be skeptical as to why Maguire did miss training despite Maddison’s tweet.

And given the recent rumours regarding the Red Devils’ interest in the defender, we can hardly blame them!