“It is a worry” – Liverpool legend alarmed by change he’s noticed in Reds’ pre-season

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol is of the opinion that the club’s defending during their pre-season matches so far has been disastrous.

After winning their 6th Champions League title in Madrid back in June, Liverpool’s pre-season has been pretty disappointing. The Reds began well with convincing wins over Tranmere Rovers and Bradford City. However, this was followed by successive defeats against Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla and a draw against Sporting Lisbon in the US.

Following Liverpool’s US tour, they faced Napoli at Edinburgh yesterday and lost 3-0. Jurgen Klopp’s men, who conceded only 38 goals across all competitions last season, have now let in 11 goals in just six pre-season fixtures. LFC were without goalkeeper Alisson but have had the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Andrew Robertson available for some of their pre-season matches despite conceding a bucket-load of goals.

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol has expressed his concern over Liverpool’s defence but feels that things will get better when the season begins.

As quoted by the Express, Nicol told ESPN FC: “The rock that Liverpool really was built on over the last 18 months was their defence. So if you’re going to be losing goals the way they’ve been losing goals in pre-season, it really doesn’t matter who you’ve got up front because it’s been an absolute disaster.