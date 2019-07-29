Arsenal transfer target keen on Premier League transfer after trip to London

Arsenal could be in luck in their rumoured pursuit of Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira this summer as he wants a move to the Premier League.

Tuttomercatoweb recently linked the Germany international as a target for the Gunners, which makes sense as they could undoubtedly benefit from improving their options in that area of the pitch.

Khedira would surely be an upgrade on the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny, having shown his quality in a fine career with top clubs like Real Madrid and Juventus, as well as playing a key role in Germany’s 2014 World Cup triumph.

In a move that raised a few eyebrows, Khedira was then very publicly visible at the Emirates Stadium yesterday to watch Arsenal’s friendly with Lyon, as various photos at the time showed:

Image: Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira with an Arsenal fan at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon. [@KevTimoney] #afc pic.twitter.com/AMjB6P6tlz — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 28, 2019

It is unclear if the 32-year-old was definitely there to hold talks over a transfer to AFC, but if he is after a move to England he’s certainly not doing much to hide it.

According to the print edition of Italian paper Corriere dello Sport, with translation from Sport Witness, Khedira would ‘welcome’ the opportunity to have a spell in the Premier League.

This certainly sounds promising from an Arsenal point of view, and fans will surely be hoping something can now happen following his trip to London.