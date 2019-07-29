Liverpool look set to loan out Reds star despite ace having just 15 minutes to prove himself since transfer

Liverpool look set to loan out youngster Harvey Elliott this summer, despite the player being given just 15 minutes to prove himself following his transfer from Fulham.

The Reds announced Elliott’s arrival from the Whites yesterday, with the player then making his first appearance for the club in their 3-0 loss against Napoli on Sunday evening.

Goal have noted that Elliott’s transfer could end up costing Liverpool £6.5M due to the compensation package they owe Fulham.

And despite this, it seems like Elliott isn’t going to get the chance to prove himself anymore following his first team debut for the club yesterday.

According the Sun, Elliott looks set to depart Anfield on loan this summer, with manager Jurgen Klopp stating that “now that he is here, let’s work with him. He needs game time, we have to see where he will get that”.

Klopp’s words here make it seems as if Elliott is going to be loaned out before next month’s deadline, as they look to send the youngster to a club where he’ll get more game time than if he were to stay at Anfield.

Elliott came on for James Milner in the 79th minute against Napoli yesterday, and when you include added time, the 16-year-old was given just 15 minutes to prove himself on his Reds debut.

Given that he is very young, it makes sense for LFC to loan him out in order to for him to gain more first team experience elsewhere.

However, we would’ve liked to see the Reds give him more of a chance following the 15 minutes or so he got against Napoli last week.