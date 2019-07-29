Approach made: Champions League giants pursue transfer of £25m-rated Liverpool star

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly made an approach over a potential summer transfer swoop for Liverpool starlet Harry Wilson.

The Wales international caught the eye on loan at Derby County last season, leading to some speculation over his future at Anfield.

Despite looking good enough to play in the Premier League, it perhaps still seems unlikely Wilson is quite at the level to break into this Liverpool team on a regular basis.

However, this may mean the Reds now run the risk of losing a promising young player as Football Insider report of Borussia Dortmund stepping up their interest in signing the 22-year-old.

Wilson could at least be a useful squad player for LFC in 2019/20, but at this point in his career it would not be too surprising if he wanted to start games more often.

Dortmund may represent a good opportunity for him, with many young British players enjoying some success with moves to the Bundesliga in recent times.

19-year-old England international Jadon Sancho is a notable example, and is currently also at Dortmund, while Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson impressed in a loan stint with Hoffenheim last term.

It remains to be seen what choice Wilson will make, with Football Insider noting that other clubs in the Premier League and abroad are keen on him too.