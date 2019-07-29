Euro giants in talks to seal quality transfer after big gamble from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is reportedly in talks over sealing a summer transfer to Trabzonspor after being allowed to leave Anfield.

The Reds have taken what looks like a potentially big gamble in allowing the experienced forward to leave at the end of his contract, despite long being a key member of the first-team.

And now, it looks like Sturridge’s future is almost resolved as he looks to be heading to Turkey with Trabzonspor, according to ESPN.

The 29-year-old still looks as though he could do a job at a higher level, having scored some important goals for Liverpool last season against Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

A prolific and skilful attacker, Sturridge has had his problems with injuries, though they, in fairness, now mostly seem to be behind him.

LFC now only have youngsters like Rhian Brewster in reserve, while they’ll also hope Divock Origi can continue his surprise improvement that saw him bag some crucial goals in the Champions League semi-final and final last term.

Sturridge, however, could be a fine signing for Trabzonspor or whoever snaps him up, and it may well be that this exit ends up being one Klopp lives to regret.