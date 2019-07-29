Liverpool star comments on Kieran Tierney transfer saga as Arsenal increasingly confident of deal

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has had his say on the potential Kieran Tierney to Arsenal transfer that could happen this summer.

The Celtic defender has been repeatedly linked with the Gunners in recent times, with the latest from Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol being that the north London giants are increasingly confident of getting their man.

Arsenal increasingly confident deal with Celtic for Kieran Tierney is edging closer. Still no official third bid but talks suggest all parties will be satisfied when it’s submitted — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 27, 2019

Robertson knows Tierney well from their time together with the Scottish national team, so it’s perhaps unsurprising the Reds ace was asked about his team-mate’s situation.

Discussing Tierney’s potential move to Arsenal, Robertson backed the 22-year-old to do the right thing for him and his career.

‘Whatever happens with KT is up to him and the people around him. He’ll make the right choice,’ Robertson told Sky Sports.

‘He’s a Celtic boy through and through and you can’t take that away from him. Let’s see how it unfolds. Good luck to him whatever he does.’

Robertson has certainly made a fine career for himself in the Premier League, impressing at Hull City before earning a big move to Liverpool, where he’s become one of the finest full-backs in the world and a Champions League winner.

Tierney may well look at that and feel his career has the potential to go a similar way if he joins Arsenal or indeed any other top English club.