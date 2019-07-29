£80m Manchester United target calls in sick as transfer talks continue

Harry Maguire reportedly missed Leicester City training today due to sickness as talks over a transfer to Manchester United continue.

The England international has been strongly linked with the Red Devils for much of the summer, though seemingly without much progress made on a concrete deal.

However, there has been what initially looked an encouraging update from Man Utd’s point of view as Sky Sports claimed Maguire skipped Leicester training today, having previously informed the Foxes of his desire to leave.

Various sources, however, among those Laurie Whitwell in the tweet below, have since claimed it’s because the player called in sick, despite talks over a transfer ongoing.

Harry Maguire has called in sick at Leicester and will miss training today. Talks over potential move to #mufc continue. More at @MailSport #lcfc — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) July 29, 2019

One imagines there’s still some way to go here, but a report from the Irish Independent recently stated United could finally be prepared to meet LCFC’s demands for Maguire and pay the £80million required to bring him to Old Trafford.

This, however, could hinge on selling Romelu Lukaku to help raise the funds first, according to the Irish Independent.

United urgently need this signing to come together as Maguire looks a much-needed upgrade on flops like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely be aware his side need to improve their defensive record if they are to break back into the top four, having let in 54 goals in the league last season, their worst record in that department in the Premier League era.