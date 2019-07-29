Man City confident £27M offer will be enough to seal transfer of talented defender

Man City are said to be confident that an offer of €30M (£27M) will be enough to convince Barcelona to let Nelson Semedo seal a move to the Etihad this summer.

According to Don Balon, Pep Guardiola’s side are confident that a bid of the aforementioned sum will be enough to seal Semedo’s signature this summer.

On the other hand, it’s also stated that Barca aren’t ready to let the player leave for a fee that’s less than €40M, thus it seems like City will have to offer more than €30M in order to bag the Portuguese international if Barca don’t budge.

Given the fact that City already have two right-backs to choose from in the form of Kyle Walker and Danilo, it doesn’t make much sense for the club to be in for Semedo.

The Portugal star has been a decent signing for the Blaugrana since his arrival from Benfica in the summer of 2017, and given that they don’t have any other quality right-backs in their squad, selling him should be the last thing on the club’s mind.

Semedo is a very attacking right back, and his ability on the ball would see him fit in very well at the Etihad under Pep Guardiola.

However, given Barca’s asking price for the player, it seems like City may still be some way off snagging a deal for the defender ahead of the transfer deadline on August 8th.