Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has expressed his desire to go into coaching after calling it quits on a successful career.

Evra, who began his professional career in 1998 with Italian club Marsala, has gone on to make nearly 700 appearances throughout his club career.

His most successful spell was undoubtedly those eight years with Manchester United. The Frenchman made 379 appearances for the Red Devils from 2006-2014, scoring 10 goals and providing 40 assists.

Evra won 15 titles during his stay at Old Trafford while finding a place in the Premier League Team of the Year three times. After leaving Man Utd in 2014, Evra had spells at Juventus, Marseille and West Ham.

In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Evra said, as translated by the Mirror: “My playing career is officially over. I started training for the UEFA B Coaching License in 2013, now I want to finish it and then go on to get the UEFA A license. In a year and a half, if everything goes well, I’ll be ready to lead a team.”

This statement has led many Manchester United fans to express desire of having Evra in the club’s coaching staff on Twitter.

Evra is someone who is well acquainted with Manchester United’s culture. Hence, having someone like him in the coaching staff or maybe even in a directorial role could be very useful for the Red Devils in the near future.

