Agreement reached: Manchester United a step closer to major potential swap transfer

Following links to Serie A giants Inter Milan this summer, it seems like Juventus have jumped to the front of the queue in the race to sign Romelu Lukaku from Man United. According to reports, Lukaku has agreed a deal in principle with the Italian Champions but the move could depend on Paulo Dybala.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, translated by Sport Witness, Juventus have an agreement in principle with Lukaku but they also see Dybala as a potential player to swap as part of the transfer.

The story in Gazzetta reports that Juventus value Dybala at around €85m, which is similar to the price Man Utd wanted Inter Milan to pay for the Belgian Superstar.

While this sounds like a fairly straight forward transfer on paper, there is one giant issue to overcome – Dybala doesn’t really want to leave. Gazzetta go on to report that the Argentine has expressed his desire to stay and he hasn’t been in contact with the Manchester club.

The situation surrounding Dybala is fascinating given how highly regarded he is in world football, yet he’s mainly seen as a back up at club and international level.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shown a preference for a dynamic forward-line in pre-season so far, fielding players who are fast and can interchange in the forward three positions.

There’s no doubt that Dybala would be a better fit for Man Utd in a tactical sense, he would also provide some experience to help players like Daniel James, Angel Gomes and Mason Greenwood.

It still remains to be seen if he leaves Juventus, but it does look like Romelu Lukaku will be leaving Manchester this summer.