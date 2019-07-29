Manchester United star responds to major criticism from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard has reportedly given a hugely positive response to a ‘severe dressing down’ from manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over his social media antics.

The 26-year-old was the subject of a controversial holiday video that showed him and some team-mates and friends leaving a hotel in a pretty dire state and having a laugh about it.

BBC Sport claim Lingard was criticised by Solskjaer over his conduct, but has since put in some superb performances in training as a response.

The report claims the England international is often coming out top or scoring highly on individual tasks, with what seems to be a very promising turnaround from a player with undoubted talent, but a questionable mentality.

Lingard has been a key part of the Man Utd first-team for a number of years now, and has scored some big goals at important moments for the club.

However, he remains divisive among the MUFC fan-base and there’s no doubt he could improve some aspects of his game and perhaps put in more effort.

Fans will hope this can be a major turning point in Lingard’s career as they could do with the players they have stepping up next season as the club struggle to get signings in this summer.