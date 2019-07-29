Menu

Manchester United star responds to major criticism from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard has reportedly given a hugely positive response to a ‘severe dressing down’ from manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over his social media antics.

The 26-year-old was the subject of a controversial holiday video that showed him and some team-mates and friends leaving a hotel in a pretty dire state and having a laugh about it.

MORE: Manchester United still have plenty to do to complete £70m transfer with deadline looming

BBC Sport claim Lingard was criticised by Solskjaer over his conduct, but has since put in some superb performances in training as a response.

The report claims the England international is often coming out top or scoring highly on individual tasks, with what seems to be a very promising turnaround from a player with undoubted talent, but a questionable mentality.

Lingard has been a key part of the Man Utd first-team for a number of years now, and has scored some big goals at important moments for the club.

More Stories / Latest News

However, he remains divisive among the MUFC fan-base and there’s no doubt he could improve some aspects of his game and perhaps put in more effort.

Fans will hope this can be a major turning point in Lingard’s career as they could do with the players they have stepping up next season as the club struggle to get signings in this summer.

More Stories Jesse Lingard Ole Gunnar Solskjaer